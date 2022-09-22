The members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council, elected at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, met in-person for the first time at the IPC headquarters in Bonn.

The three-day meeting saw two of the nine Council members join remotely along with IPC President Andrew Parsons.

Classification Code Review, anti-doping regulations and athletes with high support needs were among the topics discussed.

Athletes' Council chair Jitske Visser of the Netherlands stressed on the need to increase athlete engagement in governance processes.

Visser and fellow Council member Josh Dueck are voting members of the 12-person IPC Governing Board.

"We have two seats on the table and we’re really becoming more and more an athlete-centred organisation, so we want to hear from the wider athlete community now because we do have a voice at the table," Visser said.

"We can share their voices at the table, and their voices are heard."

IPC Athletes' Council member Zahra Nemati of Iran sad "athletes are the heart of the Movement" ©Getty Images

The Council has asked athletes to give their opinion on the Classification Code Review and register for post-nominal letters.

"The main idea that was discussed in these meetings was the inclusion of athletes," Iranian Para archer Zahra Nemati, who sits on the Council, said.

"Athletes' inclusion and integrity were subjects that we pointed out and worked on.

"In the Paralympic Movement, athletes are at the centre of the Movement and the Movement really cares about athletes when you look at the main goals of the mission of the IPC as well.

"You see that athletes are everywhere.

"Athletes are the heart of the Movement."

The next in-person Athletes' Council meeting is set to be held in six months.