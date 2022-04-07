Mitchell Gourley has secured the final place on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council after being elected at a specially convened meeting.

The Australian originally tied with the United States' Rico Roman for the third spot reserved for winter athletes in an election held at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

At the election in Beijing, two athletes - Norway's Birgit Skarstein and Joshua Dueck of Canada - secured enough ballots to be automatically voted onto the Council.

However, for the final place there was a tie between Para Alpine skier Gourley and Roman, who competes in Para Ice Hockey, meaning that the decision was postponed to the next meeting.

"I am incredibly excited to join such a formidable group of representatives on the IPC Athletes' Council," said Gourley.

"I am looking forward to continuing their work championing the athlete voice and the power of Para sport to make meaningful change in the broader community.

"Additionally, I hope to explore ways that we can better support Para athlete transitions into purposeful post-sport careers in all parts of society and at all levels of the Paralympic Movement."

Mitchell Gourley was Australia's flagbearer at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics alongside compatriot Melissa Perrine ©Getty Images

Gourley, who served as Australia's flagbearer alongside Melissa Perrine in Beijing, will serve for the next four years until the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympics.

"On behalf of the IPC Athletes' Council, we are very excited to have Mitchell join us as the third winter athlete and complete our team of elected members," said IPC Athletes' Council chair Jitske Visser.

"Being a four-time Paralympian, passionate about the Paralympic Movement and his experience as an athlete representative and on international committees, Mitch is a fantastic addition to the IPC Athletes' Council.

"I would also like to add my thanks to the staff at the IPC.

"They were due a well-earned break following the delivery of two Paralympic Games in seven months, but they worked during their holiday to ensure that the IPC Athletes' Council was able to elect the third winter member at a specially convened meeting.

"This was appreciated because it means the Council does not lose valuable time in helping to do our job on behalf of Para athletes everywhere.

"We are now ready to go full steam ahead as a new IPC Athletes' Council.

"We look forward to making our contribution the IPC being an athlete-centred organisation."