Tunis is set to begin the 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix season as the first of six events from February to May.

The season will mark the 10th anniversary of the Grand Prix which was launched in 2013 to give top athletes greater opportunities to compete while providing a platform to develop new talent.

The Tunisian capital is scheduled to stage the curtain raiser from February 6 to 8 at the Rades Olympic Athletics Stadium.

Tunis has been part of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix series since the second edition in 2014.

The Grand Prix will then travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from February 26 to March 1.

It is the only city to have featured in every single season since the first.

After making its debut in 2022, Marrakech in Morocco is once again due to hold a Grand Prix from March 9 to 11 at the Grand Stadium de Marrakech.

The season will then move to the Americas from April 27 to 29 as the Centro De Alto Rendimiento Ninos Heroes in Monterrey welcomes athletes for the second consecutive year.

An unconfirmed Italian city is then set to host the penultimate stop from May 11 to 13 before Nottwil in Switzerland receives the Grand Prix for the seventh time from May 25 to 27.

Italy has also featured in every single season with the Grand Prix travelling to different cities since 2013, including Grosseto, Rieti and Jesolo.

"On behalf of World Para Athletics, I am excited to announce the Grand Prix calendar for 2023," said Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics.

"Ten years ago, the goal of a Grand Prix series was to provide a standard for high level competitions that provided athletes greater opportunities to compete against the world's best.

"Our goal now is to raise that standard to reflect the continued growth of our sport and meet the expectations of athletes who continue to set records."