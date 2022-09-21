Former World Archery (WA) head Francesco Gnecchi-Ruscone has died at the age of 98.

He was the seventh President of the International Federation, formerly known as Fédération Internationale de Tir à l'Arc (FITA), and served from 1977 to 1989 and was later chair of the Board of Justice and Ethics until 2011.

His successor Jim Easton named him Honorary President.

Gnecchi-Ruscone played a vital role in getting team events included at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games.

He also served as President of the Italian Archery Federation from 1969 to 1981.

During his time, the National Federation grew from six clubs to sixty and joined the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI).

He was a Board member of CONI and a council member at the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

World Archery President Uğur Erdener was among those who paid tributes for Gnecchi-Ruscone.

"Intelligent and refined, with an incredible passion for his pursuits in life, which included archery and our organisation, Francesco will be warmly remembered for his great contributions to our sport," Erdener said.

"We are fortunate that even beyond his service as president, during which he achieved so much, he remained heavily engaged with World Archery, regularly attending congresses and participating in discussions that shaped its present and future.

Francesco Gnecchi-Ruscone, left, also served as President of the Italian Archery Federation from 1969 to 1981©World Archery

"On behalf of the World Archery family, my heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends."

In 1981, WA awarded him a gold plaquette for his services.

An architect by profession, Gnecchi-Ruscone was also interested in rowing, equestrian, trap shooting, sailing and long-distance swimming and practiced these sports.

He was a pioneer who helped in the sport’s Olympic return in 1972.

A man of many interests, Gnecchi-Ruscone had a book published on the Italian resistance during the World War II and a collection of watercolours titled La Vita è Bella.

For WA secretary general Tom Dielen, Gnecchi-Ruscone "was a source of inspiration and a true gentleman."

"I often told him that it was a pity that he didn’t write a book on his time as FITA president since his other books are a joy to read," Dielen said.

"We compromised, doing a long video interview with him and confidant Beppe Cinnirella, our former secretary general, which will preserve their insights in longevity.

"He was a true diplomat and a master in finding solutions.

"Francesco’s contribution to the world of sport and archery in particular is very significant.

"Thank you for the valuable lessons you gave me during our many enjoyable meetings and my most sincere condolences to all of your family."