Asian Games archery medallist and two-time Olympian Haziq Kamaruddin has tragically died aged just 27 after collapsing at his home.

The Malaysian, who was aiming to qualify for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was rushed to Kajang Hospital after performing a morning prayer.

He competed in recurve at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and won team silver at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Other achievements include four medals at World Cup level, the Asian team title in 2011 and four golds and two silvers at the Southeast Asian Games.

"The post-mortem was completed after a COVID-19 test taken tested negative for the virus," a statement from medical staff said, according to the Malay Mail.

"The autopsy results showed death due to complications arising from clogged heart blood vessels due to atherosclerosis."

Haziq Kamaruddin competed at two Olympics and won an Asian Games silver medal ©Getty Images

Kamaruddin had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and authorities urged the public to stop speculation that this was linked to his death.

Malaysia's King and Queen were among those to pay tribute.

"Their majesties highly appreciate his services, contributions and sacrifices as a national athlete and describe his passing as a huge loss for Malaysian sports," they said in a statement.

"Their majesties also pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous."