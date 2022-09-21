Nigel Huddleston has left his role as Britain's Sports Minister as part of new Prime Minister Liz Truss' cabinet reshuffle after less than a year in office.

The 51-year-old is moving to the Whips' Office, which is responsible for the management of the Government's legislative programme in the House of Lords.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Huddleston to the role in October 2021 which also oversaw tourism, heritage and civil society.

"I'm leaving DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and heading to the Whips Office," Huddlestone wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks to all the great people I've worked with on: Commonwealth Games, Tourism Recovery, Fan Led Review, CS and Youth, Grassroots Facilities, Heritage and so much more."

Football's fan-led review and the trial of safe standing areas at some of Britain's top-flight grounds were fronted by Huddleston.

I'm leaving @DCMS & heading to the Whips Office. Thanks to all the great people I've worked with on:

🏅Commonwealth Games

🏖️ Tourism Recovery

🏈 Sports Survival Package

🎭 Culture Recovery Fund

⚽ Fan Led Review

🧒 CS & Youth

🎾 Grassroots Facilities

🏰 Heritage & so much more... pic.twitter.com/kpHpHcTkxp — Nigel Huddleston MP (@HuddlestonNigel) September 20, 2022

DCMS is yet to announce Huddleston's replacement but Damian Collins has been touted as the potential Sports Minister.

Collins has been a Member of Parliament for Folkestone and Hythe since the 2010 general election and from 2016 to 2019, he was chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

During his tenure as Committee chair, Collins led several parliamentary inquiries including one into homophobia in sport which concluded that "despite the significant change in society's attitudes to homosexuality in the last 30 years, there is little reflection of this progress being seen in football."

It recommended that "football clubs should take a tougher approach to incidents of homophobic abuse, issuing immediate bans" and "it should be made clear that match officials should have a duty to report and document any kind of abuse at all levels."