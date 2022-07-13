Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy at Qatar 2022, is among the speakers confirmed for the business event in Birmingham ©Getty Images

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston and an official from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup are set to speak at a trade event focused on the sports economy during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The one-day summit is scheduled to be held at the University of Birmingham’s The Exchange building on August 2.

Huddleston has been confirmed as one of the speakers along with Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy at Qatar 2022, Alaina MacGregor, chief executive of the 2023 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games, and Trudy Lindblade, chief executive of the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

Birmingham is due to host next year's IBSA World Games, while Glasgow and Scotland at large will stage 13 International Cycling Union World Championships.

Building sustainable sporting facilities for a long-term future and how the hosts of international sports events can deal with uncertainty are among the topics due to be addressed.

Discussions are also set to centre around the role of technology for innovative fan engagement and international best practices for sports events legacy.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston is confident Birmingham 2022 will "showcase the UK’s strength at delivering major sporting events" ©Getty Images
British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston is confident Birmingham 2022 will "showcase the UK’s strength at delivering major sporting events" ©Getty Images

The event is part of the UK House: Commonwealth Business Hub, a major trade and investment conference expected to attract more than 1,500 businesses from across the Commonwealth during Birmingham 2022.

"Birmingham 2022 will showcase the UK’s strength at delivering major sporting events, 10 years on from the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Huddleston.

"We look forward to sharing that expertise with global trading partners at UK House, demonstrating what drives our thriving sports economy."

The UK House: Commonwealth Business Hub is being led by the Department for International Trade and in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company.

It is hoped the event will bring together business and Government leaders to discover opportunities for international partnership and innovations for sustainable growth.