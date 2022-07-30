Sports Ministers from across the Commonwealth welcomed the introduction of a 10-pronged action plan to promote human rights through sport during a meeting here.

The 10 "guiding" actions for the next 10 years correspond to the three key strands of Commonwealth Secretariat’s work on human rights, governance and integrity.

They are designed to help member nations achieve sustainable development goals.

The plan was endorsed at the 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministerial meeting staged in Birmingham.

It is hoped the actions will be taken when staging major sporting events in the Commonwealth, such as the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane in Australia.

Other significant competitions include the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be staged by New Zealand and Australia and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Canada.

"The legacy programmes for these events could include an emphasis on promoting human rights, good governances and integrity aligned to these 10 actions," a statement from the Commonwealth Secretariat read.

Among the 10 actions include promoting athlete safety, bolstering "safe online and offline sporting spaces" and creating freedom of expression by encouraging a "culture of safeguarding at all levels".

The Commonwealth Secretariat have set a number of human rights and health targets ©Commonwealth

The action plan also bids to strengthen equality, reject all forms of exploitation by promoting fair wages and working conditions for athletes and consider the establishment of independent mechanisms for safe sports.

A draft version of safeguarding legislation designed to give blanket protections to minors across the Commonwealth nations was also brought before Sports Ministers by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Existing legislation in Commonwealth countries sets out where sexual activity between minors and those in positions of trust, responsibility, or authority, constitutes a criminal offence.

But the Commonwealth Secretariat said it had found "loopholes" in the application of such legislation.

The Commonwealth Model Legislative Provisions on Abuse of Position of Trust looks to provide a model for legal protections for under 18-year-olds inside and outside of sport.

It is set to be tabled again before Commonwealth Law Ministers later this year before being officially released.

The meeting in Birmingham also saw Ministers call for the adoption of sport policies and interventions to "accelerate" the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the reduction of incidences of preventable diseases across the Commonwealth and the encouragement of increased transparency, good governance and integrity in competitions.

Some of my best memories of the Commonwealth Games will be meeting the baton-bearers: 2,022 incredible, inspirational individuals who were nominated to carry the Queen's Baton in recognition of their achievements and service to their community and the country. I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/D7fRyubo4d — Nigel Huddleston MP (@HuddlestonNigel) July 30, 2022

"We move forward from today’s meeting of Commonwealth Sports Ministers with even greater unity and purpose to accelerate sport for development and peace priorities in line with the goals, values and aspirations of Commonwealth citizens," said Patricia Scotland, secretary general of the Commonwealth.

"Through the impacts of COVID-19, climate change and conflict, our world faces serious, overlapping, interlinked crises.

"Sport reflects society, so it is exposed to society’s shocks, disruptions and challenges.

"But sport has a unique ability to drive change across borders; catalysing better health and wellbeing while promoting equality and building peace.

"It was clear from today’s discussions that Ministers are totally committed to harnessing the power of sport to deliver benefits across the Commonwealth, and the Secretariat is actively supporting this work."

Scotland claimed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would "give us all great hope, joy and confidence in the human spirit".

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston and Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin were among the high-ranking officials present at the meeting.

The meeting saw contributions from speakers including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.