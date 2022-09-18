Nicholas Paul is the biggest recipient of the financial winnings ©Getty Images

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has awarded $21,500 (£18,820/€21,400) in financial bonuses to their Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists.

Cyclist Nicholas Paul was handed the largest prize of $6,000 (£5,250/€5,980) for a single athlete with half of his bonus coming from victory in the men's keirin.

A third of his winnings was distributed to him because of his second-place finish in the men's sprint and the final $1,000 (£875/€1,000) coming from his bronze-winning performance in the men's one kilometre time trial.

Sprinter Jereem Richards received $4,250 (£3,700/€4,240) after he defended his 200-metre title and was among the line-up to triumph in the men’s 4x400 metres relay.

A total of $3,000 (£2,600/€2,990) was given to the 28-year-old for his solo victory while the remainder came from the team event.

Jereem Richards has been awarded more than $4,000 for his double-winning Commonwealth Games performance ©Getty Images
Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio, Kashief King, and Che Lara, the other five members of the relay team, all secured $1,250 (£1,000/€1,250) each for the united effort to win gold.

Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop, Eric Harrison Jr, Kyle Greaux, and Kion Benjamin earned $1,000 (£870/€1,000) each for combining to win silver in the men's 4x100m relay.

TTOC said that the financial prizes act as a way "to recognise the performances of the athletes who continue to give their best on the world stage to bring Trinidad and Tobago the recognition it deserves."

She continued: "The Commonwealth Games Birmingham, through the athletes, reignited our dreams and brought hope to all of us.

"We, therefore, extend another hearty congratulation to all who represented the red, white, and black with pride."