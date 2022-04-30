Henderson takes over as TTOC President following historic election

Diane Henderson is the new President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and first woman to hold the post.

Henderson beat Rowena Williams by 24 votes to 10 in a remote election held as part of the TTOC Annual General Meeting.

A former TTOC vice-president, Henderson was the nation's Chef de Mission at the Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 Pan American Games, as well as the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Henderson chairs the TTOC Women in Sport Commission, is on the World Triathlon Multisport Committee and is a former leader of the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation.

Sustainability, athlete welfare and enhancing the TTOC's use of technology have been promised to be at the centre of Henderson's plans for the term as President, which will cover the Paris 2024 Olympic cycle.

Williams is President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation and will have a place on the new TTOC Executive Board, having been elected third vice-president.

Brian Lewis, the outgoing President who had led the TTOC since 2013, also retains a position on the Executive Board as the immediate past President.

Diane Henderson was Trinidad and Tobago's Chef de Mission at Lima 2019 ©Getty Images

Lewis, President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, was not eligible to stand for re-election, having already served the maximum two terms.

Ephraim Serrette is first vice-president and Reyah Richardson second vice-president.

Annette Knott has been returned as secretary general and Nadine Seemungal is the assistant secretary general.

Treasurer Curtis Nero, trustees Dave Williams and Racquel Moses, plus Terry Ali, Mushtaque Muhammed and Sonja Johnson complete the Executive Board.

"Thank you to the general council for entrusting me in leading the TTOC and taking on this new mantle," Henderson said following the election win.

Henderson also becomes leader of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) and Trinidad and Tobago Sand and Beach Games Association (TTSBGA) as a consequence.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee sent three athletes to Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"I am stoked and thrilled in demonstrating my leadership abilities to carry the organisation into the new world of sport, innovation and commercialism.

"It would be remiss of me not to mention my predecessor, Mr Brian Lewis, for his unstinting dedication and commitment to the TTOC/TTCGA/TTSBGA.

"Nothing has gone unnoticed.

"Thanks also to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting and other careers leading to this occasion."

The TTOC sent 25 athletes to Tokyo 2020, although failed to win a medal at the Summer Olympics for the first time since Barcelona 1992.

The nation was also represented at Beijing 2022 in the two-man bobsleigh.