The Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) has donated a total of XCD32,000 (£10,000/$11,000/€11,000) to three of its member associations.

A cheque handover ceremony was held at the Olympic House in La Clery and led by SLOC President Alfred Emmanuel.

The Saint Lucia Golf Association was the biggest beneficiary as it received XCD15,000 (£4,800/$5,500/€5,500) which is set to go towards hosting the Eastern Caribbean Golf Amateur Championship on October 8 and 9.

"The money received today will help in hosting that ECG tournament and coaching some of our players," said Habib Chreiki, secretary of the Saint Lucia Golf Association.

"We have a team of twelve people and we're also looking to source some new equipment so that they'll be at the best for the tournament."

Sanya Antoine, first vice-president of the Saint Lucia Netball Association, received a total of XCD12,000 (£3,800/$4,400/€4,400) on behalf of her federation that will help to assist the country's participation at the Netball World Cup Americas Qualifiers in Jamaica from October 16 to 22.

"(These funds) will go a long way in assisting us in participating in the World Netball Championship Qualifiers in Jamaica," said Antoine.

"We have 15 young ladies taking part in the tournament.

The Saint Lucia Olympic Committee has provided XCD429,797 to its member associations since January ©Getty Images

"Two countries need to come out on top, and, hopefully, Saint Lucia will be one of these teams."

Iesha Emile, administrative assistant of the Saint Lucia Tennis Association, was given XCD5,000 (£1,600/$1,800/€1,800) as the body prepares to host a local tournament in December.

President Emmanuel also reminded delegates that the SLOC had given XCD10,500 (£3,300/$3,800/€3,800), XCD12,000 (£3,800/$4,400/€4,400) and XCD10,595 (£3,400/$3,900/€3,900) to its taekwondo, table tennis and karate federations, respectively.

"When you go out there to represent your sport and your nation, you would want people to remember you out there as a bunch of athletes that really put up a fight," said Emmanuel.

"You don't necessarily have to win a medal, because medals don't come overnight, (but) by medium to long-term planning.

"But you would not want persons to remember you at the tournament for not even winning a set.

"So we're calling on members to plan properly."

The SLOC has contributed XCD429,797 (£137,852/$159,033/€158,790) to its members since January, not including costs to attend this year's Caribbean Games or Commonwealth Games.