The St Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) has announced five National Federations has received a new batch of funding totalling EC$73,716.95 (£21,000/€25,000/$27,000) following a presentation ceremony at the SLOC House in La Clery in Castries.

The money has been distributed between the St Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA), St Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF), St Lucia Sailing Federation (ISAF), St Lucia National Netball Association (SLNNA) and St Lucia Cycling Association (SLCA).

The largest chunk of the money, EC$21,054.40 (£6,000/€7,200/$7,800), went to athletics as it prepares to compete in the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games.

Kingston, the Jamaican capital, is scheduled to host the event between April 16 and 18.

The SLAF received EC$10,000 (£3,700/€3,400/$3,700) for their participation in the CARIFTA Swimming Championships and an additional EC$7,974.10 (£2,300/€2,700/$2,900) dedicated to Jayhan Odlum-Smith’s swimming training camp in Italy.

The ISAF was granted EC$19,188.45 (£5,400/€6,600/$7,100) for helping the training of Luc Chevrier, the 2021 Junior Pan Am Games bronze medallist.

Netball secured EC$7,600 (£2,200/€2,600/$2,800) because of the under-23 team training and preparing for the Caribbean Games.

Meanwhile, the cycling governing body’s finances have been boosted by EC$7900 (£2,200/€2,700/$2,900).

This is the third set of funding the SLOC has given to its NFs this year with its President Alfred Emmanuel claiming it has so far approved $258,853.82 (£76,000/€88,000/$96,000) for 12 governing bodies.

Jayhan Odlum-Smith received funding prior to a training camp in Italy ©Getty Images

While SLOC secretary general Teddy Matthews noted that the National Olympic Committee will continue to assist federations to ensure "their athletes can develop and perform", Emmanuel repeated his previous call for members to find new sources of funding.

"That is why the SLOC Inc. is insisting that members come up to scratch and perform," Emmanuel said at a press conference.

"The time for exposure being funded by the SLOC Inc. - and I repeat today - is no more.

"Member federations will have to source their funds elsewhere if they’re prepared to expose their members.

"We’re prepared to assist when members have attained a certain level of performance for which we can account to our funding agencies."

In addition to the handover of funding, Emmanuel confirmed the SLOC is already planning for the Commonwealth Games, which is scheduled to be hosted in Birmingham in England from July 28 to August 8.

"We have had at least four meetings to date with members that have indicated an interest in preparing their athletes for the Games.

"We have been working tirelessly with them to ensure that, at this current stage, the preparation of the athletes is in place, likewise the necessary paperwork that will facilitate their participation in the Games."

The Queen’s Baton is due to arrive in Saint Lucia on May 15 before it departs for St Vincent and the Grenadines on May 18.