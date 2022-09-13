The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has started a three-day visit to the host city, with progress made so far due to be assessed six years out from the event.

Multiple Coordination Commission members are expected to make the trip to the United States, including chair Nicole Hoevertsz.

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi is also in the IOC delegation.

It is planned for the Coordination Commission group to visit several existing venues due to be used come the Olympics and Paralympics.

Discussions on Organising Committee plans and progress will also be on the agenda, with officials including chairperson Casey Wasserman, chief executive Kathy Carter and chief athlete officer Janet Evans. This is third Coordination Commission visit to Los Angeles.

SoFi Stadium is one of principle venues of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics ©Getty Images

After a trip in November last year, Hoevertsz commended the "very encouraging" progress made by the Organising Committee.

Since then, IOC President Thomas Bach visited the Los Angeles 2028 headquarters in July.

Bach's visit coincided with dates for the Games being confirmed.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30, followed by the Paralympics from August 15 to 27.

That will be the earliest start for an Olympics since Paris 2024.

Los Angeles has staged the Olympics twice before, in 1932 and 1984, but never the Paralympics.