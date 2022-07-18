Dates for 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles confirmed during Bach visit

The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will start on July 14 and conclude on July 30, the Organising Committee announced today.

The Paralympic Games will start on August 15 and and close August 27.

The dates were confirmed during a visit by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the Los Angeles 2028 headquarters.

"Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said five-time Olympic medallist and Los Angeles 2028 chief athlete cfficer Janet Evans.

"The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California’s exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike.

"This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey."

The announcement of the LA28 Games dates comes as Bach, accompanied by Los Angeles 2028 IOC Coordination Commission chair Nicole Hoevertsz, visited the Californian city to review planning for the Games.

It means the Games will start a week earlier than originally planned, as according to the Los Angeles 2028 Bid Book the proposed dates for the Olympics were July 21 until August 6.

The Paralympic Games had been proposed for August 22 until September 3.

Los Angeles will join London as a three-time host of the Olympics.

This will be the earliest they have been held, having started on July 30 in 1932 and July 28 in 1984.

it will be the first time that Los Angeles has staged the Paralympic Games.

"Los Angeles is home to the most incredible competition venues and state-of-the-art training facilities," said Paralympic swimmer and Los Angeles 2028 Athletes Commission member member Ileana Rodriguez.

"The LA28 Games will be amazing for every athlete who comes to Los Angeles to pursue a lifelong dream.

"This will be our first Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and we have a major opportunity to show the world what’s possible for people with disabilities.

"Southern California is one of the most inclusive and diverse places anywhere and I couldn’t be more proud to help host the world’s best athletes here in 2028."

More follows