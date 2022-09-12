Reigning champions Brazil to meet Germany in final rematch at 2022 IBSA World Goalball Championships

Brazil, the reigning men's title holders and the Paralympic champions, are set to play a rematch of the 2018 final after being drawn against Germany in Group C of the 2022 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Goalball Championships.

The draw for the men's and women's competitions took place at the Porto Cruise Terminal in host nation Portugal with bronze medallists Belgium also due to compete in Group C.

Algeria, Japan, Turkey, Canada and Portugal make up the remainder of the group.

In Group D, the other men's group - China, Lithuania, Ukraine, United States, Iran, Egypt, Mexico and Colombia were drawn together.

Russia will be unable to defend their women's title after the IBSA banned the country, and its military ally Belarus, from its competitions due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey, the Paralympic champions and the runner-up four years ago, are in Group A alongside South Korea, Algeria, Denmark, Canada, France, Mexico and Argentina.

Turkey are the Paralympic goalball champions for the women's competition ©Getty Images

Brazil will be hoping to improve upon their third-place finish last time out by making a good start to the tournament.

They are scheduled to play the US, Japan, Israel, Australia, Egypt, Britain and Portugal in Group B.

In addition to medals, countries can secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Paralympics through a successful run.

The World Championships were initially expected to be staged in Hangzhou but were moved due to China's strict COVID-19 rules.

The competition is scheduled to be held from December 5 to 17 at the Centro de Desportos e Congressos de Matosinhos.

Division B of the IBSA Goalball European Championships is also due to be played in Matosinhos from November 12 to 20 at the same venue.