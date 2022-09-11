The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games qualification system principles have been approved by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board at its most recent meeting in Lausanne this week.

These principles are used to ensure universal opportunity and representation for all attempting to qualify for the Games.

Each International Federation's (IF) respective qualification systems must be completed within an 18-month period - and two winter seasons - and they are expected to be submitted to the IOC Executive Board for approval by no later than September 2023.

National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and their athletes and teams should have more than one opportunity to qualify for their respective events, however this requirement does not have to cover "extensive and expensive travel requirements", on which the onus falls on those wishing to qualify.

International Federations must outline their disciplines' qualification systems by September 2023 ©Getty Images

The IOC did say continental events should be used as much as possible to reduce participation costs.

All qualification events must be finished by no later than January 18 2026, while athlete registration should be completed by January 26, 10 days before the Opening Ceremony.

Any NOC quota places must be accepted or rejected within two weeks of receiving them from the IFs, with this timeframe being reduced to 48 hours in the last two weeks of the qualification period.

Only in exceptional circumstances can the qualification system be changed, and this has to be reviewed by the IOC Executive Board before approval.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026.