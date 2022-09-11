The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in Dubai have been postponed until June 2023, with exact dates yet to be decided, due to a clash with the FIFA World Cup in nearby Qatar.

The competition was due to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 16 to 27 later this year but the governing body's Executive Council took the decision after receiving instruction from the Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council.

Qatar 2022 is scheduled for November 20 to December 18.

"The Dubai Government directive is based on rationale surrounding security, health concerns, and capacity in Dubai at this time because of the extraordinary conditions the FIFA World Cup brings," read an IWBF statement.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is due to host the IWBF World Championships for the first time in June 2023 ©Getty Images

"Following extensive meetings and the evaluation of all the viable solutions, the Executive Council opted for what they felt provides the best solution for athletes and teams and safeguards the quality of the World Championships."

The competition is expected to welcome more than 300 players representing 16 men's and 12 women's teams.

The qualified teams have been decided for the event with defending champions Britain headlining the men's competition while The Netherlands are also looking to retain their title.

It is due to be the first time that the Championships have been held in the Middle East, however its has been staged twice in Asia with South Korea and Japan hosting in 2014 and 2002, respectively.