New champions to be crowned at IWBF Men's Under-23 World Championships in Phuket

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men's Under-23 World Championships is set to get underway tomorrow in Phuket, with a new winner to be crowned with the absence of defending champions Britain.

Twelve teams are to take part in the junior tournament, with Brazil and two-time champions Canada set to play in the opener.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place a day later, followed by the hosts Thailand playing Africa zone champions South Africa.

Competition is set to conclude on September 16, with the final at the Sports Complex of the Prince of Songkla University.

The top four teams from the two groups of six will progress to the quarter-finals.

Phuket is to hold the IWBF Men's Under-23 World Championships ©Getty Images

As well as Canada, Germany and the United States should all be considered contenders for the title as former winners.

Brazil, Spain, Japan and Turkey are all former silver medallists and are in Group A with Canada and France.

Germany and the US are in Group B with Australia, who will be aiming for the first final, having claimed bronze four times out of six editions.

Thailand, South Africa and Israel are also involved in that group.