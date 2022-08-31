Wheelchair Basketball Week launched in Canada with 2026 IWBF World Championships in focus

Wheelchair Basketball Canada has announced plans to hold Wheelchair Basketball Week, beginning next month.

The initiative will support wheelchair basketball clubs and seek to magnify awareness of the sport.

It is due to last from September 26 to October 2 and is already being linked to Ottawa's hosting of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in 2026.

"Wheelchair Basketball Canada is excited to work with our provincial partners and club programmes across the country on Wheelchair Basketball Week," Wheelchair Basketball Canada's executive director Wendy Gittens said.

"Our goal is to make this an annual event and work collaboratively with our members to celebrate and unite the wheelchair basketball community as we prepare to host the 2026 IWBF World Championships."

Canada won the women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

A Bridging the Gap event at the Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia, plus have-a-go days in Manitoba and New Brunswick, are already planned.

Bridging the Gap is a Wheelchair Basketball Canada scheme which seeks to give people with impairments motivation, inspiration, independence and confidence via physical activity.

Canada's men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams have each won three Paralympic gold medals.

Canada last held the World Championship for women in 2014, which the host nation won.