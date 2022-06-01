John Wroblewski has been named head coach of the United States women's ice hockey team for the 2022 World Championship to be held in Herning, Denmark, this August.

He succeeds Joel Johnson, who guided the team to Olympic silver at Beijing 2022.

"I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Women’s National Team," Wroblewski said.

"The team has a long history of success and I’m looking forward to being a part of the next chapter."

He joins after spending two years with the California-based Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League.

He had previously been head coach of USA Hockey’s national team development programme and had been in charge of the US under-18 team at the World Championship in both 2017 and 2019.

The United States women lost to Canada in the gold medal match at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"John brings a wealth of both international and professional hockey experience," USA women’s national team programs director Katie Million said.

"We’re excited for him to be behind the bench this August in Denmark."

This will be the first women's World Championships to be held in the same year as the Olympic Games.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 26 and Olympic champions Canada will seek to extend their streak to three consecutive global tournaments.