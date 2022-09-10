Stand-up paddle (SUP) world champion Fiona Wylde and two-time Olympic canoe sprint bronze medallist Tamás Buday have crowned the inaugural International Canoe Federation (ICF) Special Olympics SUP clinic in Poland a success.

The event was staged on the opening day of the ICF SUP World Championships in Gdynia and designed to boost the confidence of the next generation of competitors.

American Wylde, who served as the event's ambassador, led a team of Olympians, world champions and others to deliver the clinic to a group of young Special Olympics athletes.

It climaxed with a race on "SUP Dragon" boats.

"That was spectacular, we had so many amazing athletes paddling out there on the dragon boards and it was super fun to see them on the sprint course," Wylde said.





"It's so inspiring, everyone came off the water with a big smile and that's why we're here, and that's why we love paddling and why it’s important to have opportunities for everybody to get on the water.

"We want to share our passion for being out on the water, and our passion is all over the world, so it's a complete honour to be here."

The clinic was a direct result of a cooperation agreement signed by the ICF and Special Olympics in June.

It was organised by the ICF, Polish Special Olympics Committee and paddleboard manufacturer Starboard.

Among the other instructors was Hungary's Buday, a three-time Olympian who won C2 bronze medals over 1,000 and 500 metres at Montreal 1976.

"I think the kids really loved it, some of them wanted to stand up for sure, but they were powerful and they were awesome," Buday said.

Paddling skills were put to the test during the clinic ©ICF/Georgia Schofield

"The smiles on their faces said it all, they were loving it, splashing each other.

"It was a lot of fun.

"I love sharing time on the water with anyone and everyone.

"The water is healing, it builds confidence because you show yourself you can go out there and stand up, and then maybe you can do other things in life that maybe before you thought you couldn't."

April Zilg of the US, who won the women's sprint race at the ongoing ICF SUP World Championships, also helped lay on the clinic.

Tomorrow is due to be the final day of the World Championships.