The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced a new partnership with GIRLGAMER, in an effort to promote the competitiveness of women's esports.

As part of the partnership, the first Women CS:GO tournament will be hosted at the 14th World Esports Championships in Bali later this year, bringing together the best players from around the world.

Players will first compete in regional qualifiers, with details expected to be announced soon, before the top fours team progress to the finals.

GIRLGAMER is the world’s first and only esports festival that celebrates and promotes female competitive action, championing inclusion and accessibility in the gaming industry.

It was founded in 2017 and now hosts numerous esports events and festivals globally.

"We are thrilled to be working with GIRLGAMER to continue expanding competitive opportunities for women in esports," IESF secretary general Boban Totovski said.

"Hosting the first CS:GO Tournament at the World Esports Championships Finals will be a historic moment for the entire World Esports Family and we can’t wait to work on even more initiatives together to create a more inclusive World Esports Family for generations to come."

It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the IESF and non-profit organization Women in Games earlier this year.

The 2022 World Esports Championships are due to take place in Bali, Indonesia from December 1 to 12, with games including Dota 2, Tekken 7 and eFootball set to be contested.