The International Esports Federation (IESF) has launched a collection of online courses on esports development and best practices, created with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF).

The courses will be available to IESF members and aim to create what the IESF calls a "united ecosystem for the proper development of sustainable gaming worldwide".

Organising in-person esports competitions, coaching, culture and how to get the most out of athletes are among topics covered.

Levelling-up esports organisations and coaches is the stated goal of the courses, which Busan Metropolitan City is also credited with having supported.

The IESF and NASEF partnered in July last year.

The NASEF oversees all IESF education programmes and its executive director, Gerald Solomon, is an IESF Board member and leader of the Education Commission.

The IESF and NASEF are to stage a series of workshops when Indonesia stages the flagship IESF World Championships this year ©ITG

"IESF is providing accessible resources that will further strengthen and develop the esports ecosystem to all of our Member Federations and the world esports family," IESF Secretary General Boban Totovski said.

"We are so excited to launch this project with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation and we look forward to a series of opportunities to educate and empower our members by collaborating with NASEF to host workshops at the upcoming World Esports Championships Finals in Bali this December."

The IESF and NASEF are pledging to stage a series of workshops for players, coaches, delegates, referees and managers when Indonesia stages the flagship IESF World Championships.



