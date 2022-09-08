The French National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) has been named as a United World Wrestling (UWW) World Wrestling Centre in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to grow the sport in the host country.

This follows an agreement between the French Wrestling Federation (FFL) and the UWW.

INSEP training centres in Paris, Dijon and Fort Romeu have been awarded the UWW World Wrestling Centre status, enabling them to hold training camps for elite athletes, conduct education courses for coaches and organise seminars and sessions for referees and coaches.

There are currently 26 French wrestlers training at INSEP, and the agreement aims to assist the FFL in finding training partners for them from other countries.

INSEP has been described as "the ideal training centre for elite athletes" in the build-up to Paris 2024 by the UWW.

UWW President Nenad Lalović, also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, was joined by his FFL counterpart Lionel Lacaze and INSEP director Fabien Canu for the finalising of the agreement.

Lalović lauded INSEP and its potential to help develop wrestling in France.

UWW President Nenad Lalović described INSEP as a "well renowned high-performance centre worldwide" ©Getty Images

"INSEP is a well renowned high-performance centre worldwide and today we are delighted to sign this agreement to further strengthen our sport in France and abroad," he said.

Men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman wrestling events are on the programme for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and are due to take place from August 5 to 11 at the temporary Champ de Mars Arena.

Wrestling has featured at every Olympics except Paris 1900.

In 2013, it faced potential removal after being dropped from a list of core sports by the IOC from Tokyo 2020, which led to Raphaël Martinetti of Switzerland being forced to step down as UWW President, being replaced by Serbian official Lalović.

Lalović became an IOC member in 2015, and in 2018 became the first IOC Executive Board member from wrestling.

He was re-elected to the Executive Board earlier this year.