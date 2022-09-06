Staff members in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) survived a gunfire attack at its headquarters in Istanbul, which led to two suspects being arrested.

No one is believed to be hurt from the incident, after 11 shots were fired at the building.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the bullets were fired towards the office of the TFF President, Mehmet Büyükekşi and to a meeting room on the lower floor, where a Board meeting was taking place.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has claimed the attackers were "drunk".

FIFA released a statement acknowledging the incident and said the assailants had "no respect for human life or safety".

TFF Executive Committee member and former footballer Hamit Altıntop was in the Board meeting when the attack occurred ©Getty Images

"On Thursday, a horrific act of gun violence against the people and property of the TFF occurred at the TFF's headquarters in Istanbul," read the FIFA statement.

"As much as we are relieved that these acts resulted in no injuries, we regret that there are still people capable of such crimes with no respect for human life or safety.

"FIFA and UEFA jointly condemn this violent act and express our full support for the TFF and its staff at this difficult time.

"Violence is a disease that cannot be tolerated in any form."

Turkish football great and TFF Executive Committee member Hamit Altıntop shared his experience of the attack.

"We threw ourselves to the ground as soon as we heard the shots," said Altıntop.