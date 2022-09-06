Russian Handball Federation invited to EHF and IHF events, but not to compete

The Russian Handball Federation (FGR) has received invitations from the European Handball Federation (EHF) and International Handball Federation (IHF) to attend their events, but the ban of its players and officials remains in place.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus have been suspended by the IHF and the EHF, with the International Federation the last of the 40 Olympic sports to make a decision related to the invasion, on March 7, 11 days afterwards.

FGR, according to Russian state news agency TASS, confirmed invitations had been sent to them.

FGR President Sergey Shishkarev and general secretary Denis Bogomolov are to attend the EHF Presidents' Conference and the EHF Congress in Luxembourg from September 23 to 25.

"The presence of representatives of the leadership of the Russian handball is necessary for decision-making based on the exchange of information and discussions at the level of congress participants," said the EHF letter, according to the FGR.

IHF President Hassan Moustafa has invited the FGR President to the Men's World Handball Championship ©Getty Images

IHF President Hassan Moustafa has also invited Shishkarev as a guest of honour for the semi-finals and final of the IHF Men's World Handball Championship in January 2023.

The FGR were previously clashing with the EHF over their suspension, as the continental body made a decision to ban Russia a week before the IHF.

It slapped down appeals from the FGR in March and May to have the sanction removed.

Insidethegames has contacted the IHF and EHF to confirm these invitations are legitimate.