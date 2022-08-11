Kare Geir Lio, President of the Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF), has been issued with a warning from the International Handball Federation’s (IHF) Ethics Commission following his demand that Russia be expelled from the organisation.

The Russian Handball Federation earlier asked the IHF Commission to probe Lio’s potential violation of ethics after he demanded Russia be expelled from the IHF and the European Handball Federation and insisted contracts with Russian and Belarusian sponsors be terminated.

Kare Geir Lio, President of the Norwegian Handball Federation, wants Russia to be expelled from IHF ©Getty Images

The Commission finally issued a warning to Lio, according to Russia's state-owned news agency TASS.

The Russian Handball Federation quoted an IHF letter as saying:

"The code of ethics is called to guarantee that all IHF members observe and support ethic conduct in our sport.

"But the president of the Norwegian Handball Federation has violated this rule."

On March 7, in line with the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee, Russian and Belarusian national teams were barred from participating in tournaments organised by the IHF.