Defending champions Spain edged past Hungary at the Women’s European Water Polo Championship, in a battle between the silver and bronze medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 runners-up Spain ran out 15-11 winners in Split, Croatia, with Beatriz Ortiz Munoz, Maica Garcia Godoy and Paula Leiton Arrones all scoring three goals.

Champions in 2018 The Netherlands produced a statement of intent in their quarter-final, running out 22-3 winners over France.

The Dutch scored seven goals in both the third and fourth quarters on their way to a big win, with Maartie Keuning and Simone Van De Kraats both netting four times.

The hosts involvement in the tournament was ended as Italy defeated Croatia 16-8.

.@RFEN_oficial make it to the European Water Polo Championship Semi Finals for the 5️⃣th time in a row with a victory over Hungary 🇪🇸



Watch the highlights below 👇 #wp2022split pic.twitter.com/CHCUHbSPu8 — LEN - European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) September 5, 2022

Italy won all four quarters, with Claudia Marletta top scoring in the match with three goals.

The final quarter-final match of the day saw Greece run out convincing winners over Israel 14-4, with Maria Myriokefalitaki scoring four goals.

In the classification matches, which saw teams play for ranking points, Serbia edged past Germany 12-9 in the ninth-place match.

In the 11th and 12th place match, Romania defeated Slovakia 9-5 in a low-scoring contest.