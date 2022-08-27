Spain hand out thrashing in defence of title at Women's European Water Polo Championship

Defending champions Spain started off their campaign with a statement of intent, demolishing Serbia 32-3 on the opening day of the Women's European Water Polo Championship at the Spaladium Arena in Split.

Most clinical was Irene Gonzalez who scored five from six shots, in a match where all outfield players got on the scoresheet.

Paula Rodriguez scored four, while Laura Ramos, Beatriz Ortiz Munoz, Nona Perez, Judith Forca and Paula Amoros all scored three.

Spain scored 18 unanswered in the second-half of the match, putting them at the top of Group B.

Italy were dominant in the group too, beating Slovakia 26-1.

Valeria Palmieri was the top scorer with five; while Silvia Avegno, Sofia Giustini, Roberta Bianconi and Claudia Marletta all scored three.

While two matches were won by large margins, Israel defeated France by a single goal, beating France 8-7.

Alma Yaacobi and Maria Bogachenko scored seven between them for the winners, aided by a goal from Shunit Strugo.

France scored two in the final quarter - with their top scorer Audrey Daule netting three - but were unable to equalise.

Israel clinch the W 🤽‍♀️



A great clash between France and Israel ends 𝟕-𝟖 as Israel Women claim their first points of the 2022 European Water Polo Championships!#waterpolo pic.twitter.com/oG3UIfbE17 — LEN - European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 27, 2022

In Group A, The Netherlands defeated hosts Croatia 22-6 to top the table, as Kitty-Lynn Jonstra and Catharina van der Sloot both scored four goals each.

Belen Muriel Vosseberg ran the show for Germany, scoring seven to assist Germany to a 15-10 victory over Romania.

The teams were equal heading into the last quarter, but a five-goal gap existed by the end.

In the last match of the day, Greece edged Hungary by a single goal, with the score finishing 9-8.

While Gréta Gurisatti scored three times for the Olympic bronze medallists, four Greek players scored two each.

Ioanna Chydirioti scored a double, as did three sisters on the team, Eleftheria, Margarita and Vasiliki Plevritou.