The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Board has elected delegates for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games at its latest virtual meeting.

Matthew Curtain, British Weight Lifting chief executive and former International Federation of Teqball sports director, will be the IWF's delegate for Paris 2024, while Executive Board member Sam Coffa has been appointed as the technical delegate for Victoria 2026.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation and Oceania Weightlifting Federation general secretary Paul Coffa was appointed as technical delegate for the Pacific Games.

On sponsorship, ZhangKong Company was approved as the official supplier of the IWF for Paris 2024 too.

The Executive Board also approved the creation of the Weightlifting Sport and Innovation Commission, Membership Commission and Public Relations and Communications Commission, which will appoint members soon.

With assistance from the European Weightlifting Federation, the Executive Board agreed to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian weightlifters training in Romania, who have been affected by the invasion by Russia.

The upcoming IWF Athletes' Commission election - scheduled to take place during the IWF World Championships in Bogota from December 5 to 16 - was a topic of discussion as Athletes' Commission chair Forrester Christopher Osei presented changes made to candidature forms for the election.

Updates were also provided on the IWF's television and digital production and media rights distribution, in which a three-day extension was agreed to allow more discussion before a final decision.

The next Executive Board meeting is scheduled to take place in person in Rome on October 3.