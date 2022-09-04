Hockey Canada is funding an independent third-party investigator to look into allegations made against the 2003 Men's World Junior Championship team, with several members of the squad accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Halifax.

It is part of Hockey Canada's attempts to regain the trust of the ice hockey community and the Canadian Government, with the national governing body's access to public funds currently frozen.

Lawyer and sports investigator Jennifer White is to look into the 2003 claims, White told CBC.

"My mandate is to make factual findings in respect of the allegations and to determine whether there has been a violation of any applicable Hockey Canada policies," White said.

Hockey Canada's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct has been under scrutiny ever since it was revealed earlier in the year that it had reached a settlement with a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by players from the 2018 junior national team.

Further allegations have been made, including that there is a video of members of the 2003 World Junior Championship team sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.

TSN reports having spoken to several people who have seen a video of players standing naked while another assaulted the woman.

Hockey Canada s funding a third-party team to investigate the 2003 claims ©Getty Images

In January 2003, Canada's junior team were in Halifax for the World Junior Championship - and won a silver medal.

Of the 22 players on that team, 21 later appeared in the National Hockey League.

To make the process independent, White was hired through a third party fronted by trial lawyer and investigator Erin Durant and private-practice lawyer Brian Ward, according to CBC.

Police in Halifax have also reopened an investigation.

A separate investigation from law enforcement is ongoing into the 2018 case in London, Ontario.