Hockey Canada officials must "take responsibility" for crisis says Sports Minister

Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has called for change at the top of Hockey Canada as revelations about how the embattled governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue to emerge.

Hockey Canada has been castigated for not holding its athletes accountable and police in Halifax are investigating claims there is a video of members of Canada's 2003 junior national team participating in a group sexual assault.

Hockey Canada has had its access to public funding frozen and Michael Brind'Amour resigned as chair of the Board of Directors earlier this month - but there are calls for the entire Board to quit.

St-Onge has questioned the leadership at Hockey Canada as pressure mounts for further resignations.

"I'm as concerned as all Canadians," St-Onge said, on CBC radio programme The House.

"Also my parliamentary colleagues... have asked for the Board to resign and the directors to resign.

"I feel the same, that there needs to be change within the organisation."

St-Onge added she was "using all the tools that I have... to create and impose that change at Hockey Canada," as reported by CBC.

"But at some point they need to also look at themselves... are they the right people to implement the change that Canadians are requesting?

"They need to take responsibility for what's happening within their own organisation and so far it hasn't been enough."

St-Onge stated that she cannot ask Hockey Canada's leaders to resign because it is an independent organisation.

Pascale St-Onge has questioned with the Hockey Canada Board is "the right people to implement the change that Canadians are requesting" ©Getty Images

An oversight committee formed by a Hockey Canada-appointed crisis-management firm recently withdrew its offer to triple Olympic rowing champion Marnie McBean to be involved after she made it clear that she wanted leadership members to be removed, according to McBean.

Lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.

Hockey Canada has already announced a governance review, committed to becoming a full signatory to the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and published a six-pillar action plan to address "toxic behavior" and a "code of silence" it admits plagues the sport.

The governance review is to be led by Thomas Cromwell, a former Supreme Court justice.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has also launched its own investigation into Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada has faced heavy criticism for its treatment of allegations of sexual assault since it became known earlier this year that it had settled a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

As well as having its access to public funds frozen, senior Hockey Canada officials were grilled in Parliament and a police investigation into the incident has been reopened.

Other allegations of sexual misconduct have also been made and Hockey Canada has paid CAD8.9 million (£5.7 million/$6.9 million/€6.7 million) across 21 settlements for claims of sexual assault since 1989, the organisation told Canada's Parliament.