Panam Sports Athlete Commission President Aliann Pompey admits athletes are finding it "difficult" to accept whether esports is a sport.

Pompey told insidethegames during the Panam Sports Executive Board meeting here in Chile capital Santiago that topic of esports had been "monopolising" recent discussions with athletes.

The esports industry is continuing to grow with the International Olympic Committee voting last year to push for further development in virtual sport through the creation of the Olympic Virtual Series.

Esports has also been considered for several multi-sport events and is set to feature as an official medal discipline for the first time at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games having appeared at the 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

Pompey, who represented Guyana in the 400 metres at four Olympic Games, believes esports can bring financial benefits to the sporting world but reckons its acceptance as a sport is its "biggest hurdle".

"One of the big things [being discussed among athletes] is esports and figuring out how the athletes feel about that and how it is going to impact sport as we know it moving forward," the Commonwealth Games champion told insidethegames.

"It’s been monopolising some of the conversations that we have had lately.

The first ever Commonwealth Esports Championships were staged alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©ITG

"I think that’s understandable as it is a fairy new concept and a novel idea integrated in the Olympic space.

"There are arguments on both sides for it.

"It’s undeniable that it can bring a lot of money and attention in general.

"It is being viewed as the same as when any new sport is added to the Olympic space.

"I think that the discussions are healthy and I am interested in where we land on it.

"The biggest reservation is whether it is considered a sport or not.

"The discussions get hung up on that topic and it’s difficult to get past there.

"I don’t know what it is going to take but definitely time is needed.

"I am glad that the conversations around it are being had now."

Pompey said other topics of discussions at recent Panam Sports Athlete Commission meetings included providing better support to athletes and getting them ready to move into another career once they have finished competing.

"As athletes we are taught to be hyper-focused and hyper-vigilant on the one thing we are trying to do in sport so we kind of forget or postpone the future," added Pompey.

"The [COVID-19] pandemic hit us in the face, telling us that you can’t do that, you need to multi-task and do other things to prepare yourself for the future so we are trying to address that."