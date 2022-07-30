Asian Games debut of esports discussed at summit in Hangzhou

The debut of esports at next year's delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou has been discussed at a summit on the industry held in the Chinese city.

Experts, organisers and players gathered in Hangzhou to discuss the growing popularity of esports.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed until September 23 to October 8 2023 due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in China.

Having featured as a demonstration sport at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, esports was added to the programme for Hangzhou 2022 with eight medal events.

Global Esports Federation (GEF) vice-president Wei Jizhong claimed that its increasing popularity is helping to move esports to the mainstream.

Wei claimed esports "has joined the Olympic family, which is something the IOC [International Olympic Committee] has realised through the development of global esports," as reported by the Chinese state-run CGTN.

"This activity is very popular, especially among young people."

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

The IOC voted to push for further development in virtual sport last year through the creation of the Olympic Virtual Series, although President Thomas Bach has insisted that games where "violence is glorified or accepted" will not be welcome.

The IOC's Esports and Gaming Liaison Group is chaired by David Lappartient, President of the International Cycling Union.

In 2020, he wrote to International Federations informing them that the IOC does not plan to recognise any organisation as the world governing body for esports, a status which both the International Esports Federation and GEF claim to hold.

The are 42 medal sports on the programme at Hangzhou 2022.