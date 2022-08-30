Ana Hernández de Daher has been elected as the new President of the Bolivian Taekwondo Federation, ending Alejandro Mansilla's 26-year reign.

The international referee secured nine out of 10 possible votes at an election held remotely, according to MASTKD.

Mansilla had led the FBTKD since 1996 but has now been replaced by Hernández, marking a new era for the organisation.

"The first thing I want is to unify taekwondo in Bolivia to see that we all work on the same line," Hernández told MASTKD.

"It is difficult but at least try."

The Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) has also hailed the election of Hernandez as a significant moment for the sport in Bolivia.

Ana Hernández de Daher, an international referee, will hope to help boost performances in Bolivia ©Getty Images

"Her election symbolizes the strength of women in world taekwondo and ratifies the effort and professionalism of women in the different roles of our Olympic and martial sport," a statement from PATU read.

On the involvement of Mansilla, Hernández told MASTKD: "The President is going to continue working with PATU, but everything has its cycle and one has to give way to people who bring other ideas.

"He was the one who supported me and the one who was encouraging me to take over the board of the federation.

"They had been coming since last year encouraging me to take on this challenge."