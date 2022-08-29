World Rugby and the International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport have announced a four-year strategic partnership, calling on sporting leaders from around the world to support gender equality in the industry.

World Rugby and the IWG on Women and Sport aim to use their partnership to increase awareness regarding the need to establish positive transformation across sports by organising several shared initiatives.

The length of the partnership means it is set to incorporate the 2021 and 2025 Rugby World Cups in New Zealand and England respectively, as well as the 2022 and 2026 IWG World Conference on Women and Sport in New Zealand and United Kingdom.

"World Rugby is actively working to reset the dial for women and girls in rugby across the globe, across every rugby region," said World Rugby director of women’s rugby Sally Horrox.

"Guided by an impactful plan, we are creating a global movement - everyone is welcome, and everyone will have their part to play.

"As part of our commitment, we are delighted to be entering a strategic relationship with the International Working Group on Women & Sport, who are the standard bearer for the advancement of women in sport.

"With that in mind, we are supporting our executive leadership scholars and other female leaders across our unions to stay in New Zealand after Rugby World Cup this year to access the world's best strategic thinking and practical solutions at the IWG World Conference."

Sally Horrox has suggested that World Rugby and IWG are "creating a global movement" in improving equality ©Getty Images

The IWG is a leading network committed to improving gender equity and equality in sport, physical education and physical activity and the organisation's Secretariat moves country every four years.

In each nation, the host supports the Secretariat's initiatives, network and advocacy for gender equality.

Under Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa - the IWG Aotearoa New Zealand Secretariat for between 2018 and 2022 - World Rugby has agreed to send up to 50 female leaders to this year’s IWG World Conference on Women and Sport.

New Zealand Rugby has announced that a 20-member delegation will represent the organisation.

The event is due to be held between November 14 and 17 following the Rugby World Cup 2021, which is scheduled from October 8 to November 12.

Hundreds of sporting leaders are expected to travel to Auckland for the conference with others set to tune in online.

World Rugby has committed to identifying and championing women leaders across sport ©Getty Images

World Rugby and their partners have also committed to collaborating on guest speakers and panellists for events dedicated to women during the mega sporting event and conference.

The International Federation will also host the IWG global executives during is marquee event on November 12 in addition to working with the IWG Secretariat, which is set to be established in the United Kingdom.

The 2026 IWG World Conference on Women and Sport is scheduled to be held in Birmingham.

"We are thrilled to be staging the ultimate ‘double header’ for women’s sport in Aotearoa New Zealand this year, by connecting Rugby World Cup - a fantastic showcase for female athletes, coaches and administrators - with the IWG World Conference, the world’s largest gathering to advance positive change within the system," said Rachel Froggatt, the secretary general for IWG Aotearoa New Zealand.

"World Rugby is a long-time signatory to the Brighton plus Helsinki Declaration, and it’s fantastic to be strengthening this relationship and assisting them on their journey toward gender equality in rugby.

"We’re confident this will lead to a similar strengthening of relationships with our other signatories, including the International Federations preparing to join us in Aotearoa New Zealand in November."