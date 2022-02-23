Word Rugby has appointed Sally Horrox as the new director of women’s rugby, replacing Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Katie Sadlier, who has been appointed as the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Horrox, who will start in her new role in early May, will bring in plenty of experience in the management level in sport and business, and will be leading World Rugby's Women in Rugby 2017-25 plan, which has been a huge success.

Horrox has served as a former non-executive director of England Netball, advisor to UEFA, international football federations and The FA and has been instrumental in the success of the Vitality Netball Super League and the FA Women's Super League.

Along with chief strategy officer Mihir Warty, Horrox will be collaborating with high-performance, competitions, participation, revenue, fan-engagement teams and other partners apart from leading the Women in Rugby plan.

"I’m delighted and hugely privileged to be joining World Rugby to lead what is regarded as the most significant area of growth for the game globally," Horrox said.

"With increased investment, two World Cups this year and the launch of WXV, a new annual women’s global competition in 2023, it is an incredibly exciting time for the sport.

"I am committed to accelerating the development of women in rugby at every level, and to promoting player welfare and gender equity in all that we do."

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin expressed delight in welcoming Horrox.

"Sally is well known in the sports industry for getting results and brings with her considerable commercial, legal and strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the community and elite sports environments on an international basis," Gilpin said.

"She knows how to successfully develop women’s sport and has a proven track record in major events, developing new competition structures and restructuring commercial rights."