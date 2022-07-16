The Chinese Badminton Association and Badminton Association of Thailand have signed a cooperation agreement it is claimed will aid the countries' shuttlers win medals at the Asian Games and other major events.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, in her capacity as Badminton Association of Thailand President, and Chinese Badminton Association counterpart Zhang Jun signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.

Included in the MoU is the establishment of an international training base for Chinese athletes in Thailand - something likely to be particularly helpful given travel in and out of China remains heavily restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young Thai players will be able to train with China's national team to learn the preparation habits of many of the world's best players - something Leeswadtrakul believes can ensure "Thai badminton players will rise to the top of the world."

The MoU has been billed as the first of its kind ever signed by the Chinese Badminton Association.

Exchange of athletes, coaches and officials, as well as the sharing of best practices and development of new competitions are planned.

"We would not be able to follow China as a badminton powerhouse... because of the differences in many dimensions both in terms of budget and badminton resources," Leeswadtrakul, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Deputy President and an International Olympic Committee member, conceded.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, second left, and Zhang Jun, second right, signed the MoU at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok ©Badminton Association of Thailand

"But certainly cooperation will give us a clearer course of action and development."

Air chief marshal Monthon Satchukon, the Badminton Association of Thailand vice-president, and Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang also attended the signing ceremony.

China is due to stage the next Asian Games, in Hangzhou, but COVID-19 led to the postponement of an event initially planned to take place this year.

China topped the badminton medals table for the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, with three gold and six in total.

Thailand earned a lone bronze in the women's team event.

However, Thai duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are the reigning mixed doubles world champions.

China won four medals - including Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan's women's doubles gold - at last year's BWF World Championships.