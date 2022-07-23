Police in Ontario are reopening a criminal investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 junior ice hockey team and law enforcement in Halifax are also investigating a 2003 incident involving that year's national junior side.

Earlier this year it became known that Hockey Canada had reached a settlement with a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by players on the title-winning 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship side.

The incident occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario.

Hockey Canada received sharp criticism over the settlement and the Canadian Government froze its access to public funds once it became public knowledge.

Hockey Canada has vowed to stop using the National Equity Fund, maintained by membership fees collected across the country, to settle such claims, and also reopened its own investigation into the case.

The London Police Service will also be investigating.

"A team of investigators were assigned and have conducted a preliminary review," Police chief Steve Williams said, as reported by CBC.

"Through this review, they have determined there are further investigative opportunities available to us, and as such, the criminal investigation has been reopened to allow those opportunities to be explored."

No charges were filed from an initial criminal investigation, which lasted eight months.





Canada won the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Buffalo ©Getty Images

The woman in question, now 24 according to Canadian media reports, was seeking CAD3.55 million (£2.29 million/$2.75 million/€2.69 million) in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and unnamed players.

Another criminal investigation is being launched into allegations related to the 2003 men's junior national team, as confirmed by Halifax Regional Police.

According to TSN, this relates to an alleged group sexual assault where more than six players from the squad were recorded having sex with a woman who was "naked and non-responsive".

Canadian Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge said this was another stain on the reputation of Hockey Canada.

"Today we learn of yet another horror story that allegedly occurred in 2003," said St-Onge.

"Once again, like all Canadians, I am appalled and angry.

"It is clear that the culture of silence and the trivialisation of sexual violence is well entrenched in the culture of this sport.

"Hockey Canada has a lot of work to do on this issue before they regain the trust of Canadians.

"Anyone with information about the events of 2003, or any other such event, should report it to the police."

"It is clear that the culture of silence and the trivialisation of sexual violence is well entrenched in the culture of" ice hockey, said Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge ©Getty Images

In a statement, Hockey Canada said it had become aware of the 2003 incident following the TSN report, requesting anyone with any knowledge of the case to speak to police.

"Hockey Canada is committed to bringing an end to the culture of silence in hockey," read the statement.

"That is why we are publicly calling for anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward to police, and we are being transparent in how we learned of this alleged assault and the steps we are taking to address it."

insidethegames has approached the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for comment.

The scandal involving Hockey Canada is one of several safeguarding storms to have hit Canadian sport in recent times.

A full governance review of Hockey Canada is due to take place and it has committed to becoming a full signatory to the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner.

Last month, Sports Minister St-Onge announced new eligibility requirements which are to come into force in April 2023, whereby organisations will need to meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport criteria to receive Government money.