France's Grace-Esther Mienandi Lahou won an all-French final in the women's over-70 kilogram category at the World Judo Cadets Championships in Sarajevo, beating Celia Cancan on the last day of individual competition.

Mienandi Lahou defeated Mika Nakano from Japan to make the final, while Cancan eliminated Ukraine's Diana Semchenko.

The gold and silver medals went to France, putting them top of the medal table in front of Georgia with three gold medals.

Nakano took bronze by beating Jovana Stjepanovic of Serbia, and Nyam-Erdene Batsuuri of Mongolia joined her by beating Semchenko.

Barchinoy Kodirova from Uzbekistan defeated Ingrid Nilsson of Sweden in the women's under-70kg semi-finals, before taking the gold in the final against Italian Serena Ondei.

Ondei had defeated Kazakhstan's Azhar Askhat in the semi-finals, with the Kazakh also losing in the repechage to Lila Mazzarino of France, who won bronze.

Nilsson defeated Teophila Darbes-Takam from France for the other bronze.

Canadian John Messe a Bessong won in the men's over-90kg ©IJF

John Messe a Bessong from Canada won the men's heaviest category, claiming gold in the over-90kg final over Gabriel Santos from Brazil.

Bessong defeated Japanese judoka Dota Arai in the semi-finals, who made amends by beating Turkey's Recep Ergin for bronze.

Bogdan Petre defeated his Romanian team-mate Darius Georgescu to also make the podium.

Finally, Hungarian Peter Kenderesi defeated Abbos Shermakhmatov from Uzbekistan in the men's under-90kg gold-medal match.

Milan Bulaja from Serbia won against Brazilian Jesse Barbosa for bronze, as did Oleksii Boldyriev from Ukraine over compatriot Nikita Yudanov.