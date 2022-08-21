Georgian capital Tbilisi has been selected to host the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) European Championships next month.

Competition is due to take place at the Tbilisi Sports Palace from September 24 to 28.

"Our European Championships are an extremely important event in the calendar," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said.

"GAMMA continues to find the best opportunities for our athletes to showcase their skills and to promote our great sport to new audiences, and these championships in Tbilisi will surely achieve both goals."

Ten weight categories for men and seven for women are planned across both the MMA and striking MMA disciplines.

Ukrainian capital Kyiv staged the last GAMMA European Championships ©GAMMA

Anti-doping seminars delivered by the International Testing Agency are also promised.

GAMMA plans to stage its World Championships in December, with the venue yet to be announced.

Amsterdam hosted the last GAMMA World Championships March of this year, with the event delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Kyiv was the venue for GAMMA's last European Championships, in November 2021.