Frederick Lartey Otu has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) following its Congress in Tema.

Lartey Otu, who is also second vice-president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, received 20 votes to beat his only opponent Martin Prince Oppan on seven.

Charles Tsibo Cromwell was elected as vice-president with 19 votes while contenders Samuel Annor and Terrance Asare amassed six and two votes, respectively.

Adnan Odartey Lamptey and Stephen Amegashie Junior, were also elected to the Executive Board with 25 votes each at the Congress.

Lartey Otu’s re-election marks his second term as President of the GTF after he first rose to power in 2013.

The election for a new Executive Board had delayed since 2017, because of a legal disagreement, which questioned the incumbent's eligibility as President.

SWEARING IN

(Saturday, August 6, 2022)



From right

1. Frederick Lartey Otu - President

2. Charles Tsibo Cromwell - Vice (Absent)

3. Adnan Odartey Lamptey - Member

4. Stephen Amegashie Jnr - Member



However, a court order gave Lartey Otu the mandate to serve in his role until the case was decided.

After five years, the plaintiffs then filed for a discontinuance of the suit which was heard on May 9.

The Executive Board decided on the dates for its Congress to coincide with the 12th Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships also held in Tema to reduce costs for delegates.

The Greater Accra Regional Taekwondo Association was crowned champions of the regional event as its athletes won 12 gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Vice-president of the African Taekwondo Union (AFTU) Jonathan Nnaji and Prince Ikechukwu, a member of the AFTU Legal Committee, were observers of the election.