The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation has donated $5 million (£4.2 million/€5 million) to Utah Olympic Park's mountain expansion project.

Spencer Eccles, founding chairman and chief executive of the charitable foundation, highlighted the project's potential to foster growth and inclusiveness in winter sports, especially for youth.

The expansion is due to include an International Ski and Snowboard Federation-approved giant slalom run, a World Cup-length mogul course and improved terrain park features.

"Our investment in this project is aimed at expanding opportunities for Utah's youth to pursue interests in winter sports and to build a strong future for winter sport training in our state as we prepare to host another Olympic Winter Games," said Eccles.

"Whether kids develop a love for skiing, snowboarding, or winter sports they'll enjoy for a lifetime, or have the talent and determination to become future Olympians, our grant is an investment in Utah’s future."

Utah Olympic Park hosted competition during the 2002 Winter Olympics and is in line to be used again should Salt Lake City be successful in its bid for the 2030 or 2034 Games.

In total, the West Peak will feature 10 new lanes across a 30-acre area while six acres of new slopes are set to be opened on the intermediate hill and the existing Alpine, freestyle and Nordic jumping training area.

"Our Foundation is thrilled to be able to cap off the funding for this project knowing it will build on Utah's exceptional ability - and worldwide reputation - for offering training opportunities for entry-level ski racers and world-class winter sport athletes alike," added President and chief operating officer Lisa Eccles.

The grant was announced at the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation's annual fundraising event at Utah Olympic Park.

"We are incredibly grateful to have the steadfast support of the Eccles Foundation in creating a mountain sports centre that’s world-class in every way.

"Spence Eccles has inspired me for more than 20 years through his vision and passion to make Olympic Winter Sport accessible and open to all ages and ability levels, especially to Utah’s youth."

The Utahn capital, Salt Lake City, has expressed interest in hosting he 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, although the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has suggested 2034 may be a better target.

It is thought that holding back-to-back Games could present logistical issues.

The US is due to hold the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

There are also bids for the 2030 Winter Olympics from Sapporo in Japan and Vancouver in Canada.