Close to four-fifths of residents in the American state of Utah support the hosting of the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, according to a recent poll.

A survey from Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics found that 79 per cent of residents back the bid, while 16 per cent are opposed to it, leaving five per cent unsure on what side they stand.

Of those polled, 44 per cent strongly approved of hosting the Winter Olympics in Utah again and eight per cent strongly disapproved.

This is stronger than local support in Vancouver and Sapporo, which are also in the race for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, has been shown to be in similar surveys.

A Research Co survey from June found 54 per cent of residents in British Columbia supported the Vancouver 2030 bid, up 11 per cent over a nine-month period.

The Japan Times conducted a poll in March mostly of Sapporo residents on a 2030 Olympic bid, with 52 per cent supporting it when asked by mail, while 65 per cent supported the bid when asked on the street.

Salt Lake City staged the Winter Olympics in 2028 ©Getty Images

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games has expressed interest in hosting the 2030 or 2034 Games, with recent comments from it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee suggesting there is a preference for the latter.

The US is due to stage the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, with it suggested holding back-to-back Games could present logistical issues.

Catalonia, which was part of the scrapped Barcelona-Pyrenees 2030 bid, has expressed its interest in joining the race again, but without the neighbouring region of Aragon.

Both autonomous communities were at loggerheads over the joint bid, leading to its collapse, but the Spanish Olympic Committee has not at this stage endorsed a bid from Catalonia alone.

The International Olympic Committee plans to name the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics at next year's Session in Mumbai.