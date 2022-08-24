Montenegro has hosted a further teqball tournament, following on from last month's National Teqball Championships in Luštica Bay, with the latest event being held in Kolašin.

A total of 11 teams participated in the event with Kurjaci club members Marko Žarković and Andrija Jovanović victorious again, as they replicated their successes at the National Championships.

During the event, there was an open session for young people from the local football club FC Gorštak, introducing teqball to youth players through practice and matches between children.

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) said it was grateful for the hosting of the event.

Youth players from the local football club were introduced to teqball through a come-and-try event ©FITEQ

"FITEQ would like to thank all participants for their role in this successful event, as well as Mr Zoran Jojić, general director of the Directorate of Sport at the Ministry of Sports and Youth for Montenegro, for his role in opening and coordinating the event," said FITEQ in a statement.

"With so many young teqers taking to the curved table, FITEQ looks forward to a bright future for the sport in Montenegro."