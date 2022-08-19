Officials from the Malaysia Teqball Association (MTA) have staged a meeting with the Ministry Of Youth and Sports to assess strategic planning.

Various landmarks the MTA has hit were also discussed with Sports Minister YB Dato' Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Azumu, the national governing body reports.

It was represented by vice-presidents Yang Berhormat Dato' Norsabrina and Nasruddin Nazar, as well as secretary general Datuk Sham Shamrat.

Among landmarks achieved by the MTA this year is gaining membership of the Paralympic Council of Malaysia.

It is also preparing for the sport to feature at two significant multi-sport events in the region next year.

The next SEA Games will feature teqball as a demonstration sport ©Getty Images

Teqball is due to be a demonstration sport at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia in May.

It is later due to be a demonstration sport at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in November.

Hungary's Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia also accompanied the MTA delegation to the Ministry Of Youth and Sports.

Teqball was invented in Hungary and the International Federation of Teqball has its official seat in Hungarian capital Budapest, in additional to having a Hungarian President, vice-president and chairman.