The United Arab Emirates' women's ice hockey team has been given financial backing from the Al Masaood Group, who have signed an agreement with the UAE Winter Sports Federation to support the squad.

It is part of the country's aim to support the sports industry through social initiatives.

There are more than 800 registered ice hockey players in the UAE, of which 80 of them are women.

In recent years, the nation has won the Arab Cup, the Challenge Cup of Asia, and the Gulf Ice Hockey Championships, but these were all victories for the men's teams.

Government affairs chief executive at Al Masaood Group, Ahmed Salmeen, said it was time to support women's sport.

There are approximately 80 women playing ice hockey in the UAE ©Getty Images

"Our collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation is a part of our drive to support community-focused initiatives and events," said Salmeen.

"We are fascinated by the growth of ice sporting events in the UAE and pleased to see a significant advancement in the role of UAE women in sports.

"This certainly reinforces our overarching goal of consolidating Abu Dhabi's status as a vibrant, global hub for international sporting activities for people from all walks of life.

"It is an honour for us to support the national women's ice hockey team as we continue to advocate for Emirati women's potential, revealing their creativity, and giving them the opportunity to prove themselves and move forward towards a promising sporting future.

"Through our joint efforts, we look forward to making a tangible, and positive impact on Abu Dhabi's women's sporting community."

The women's national team of the UAE debuted in 2017.