IBA President Kremlev meets sports officials during visits to Saudi Arabia and Palestine

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has met sports officials during visits to Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia Kremlev met Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation President Abdullah Hamad Al Harbi and vice-president Rasha Mohamed Al-Khamis.

The Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation expressed an interest in organising major international events, including continental and World Championships, and said it was looking to build a boxing academy in the country.

"Saudi Arabia has a great experience in the organisation of big sports events," said Kremlev.

"We are looking forward to seeing boxing tournaments in the country in the future.

"The new academy will deliver many new specialists who will raise the sport to another level.

"I would like to underline that IBA is always ready to provide assistance in the education of coaches and officials at the national and international levels."

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Kremlev also met with leaders of boxing federations from Arabian gulf countries and pledged to hold regular boxing tournaments in the region.

"Creation and organisation of regular boxing competitions within the Gulf region will allow local coaches and officials to develop their skills," said Kremlev.

"This way the region could become a more competitive one at continental level. IBA will support this intention with its resources and experience."

IBA President Umar Kremlev with leaders of boxing federations from Arabian Gulf countries during a visit to Saudi Arabia ©IBA

As part of this goal athletes from six Gulf countries are set to be invited to participate in a two-week training camp in the autumn, where they will work alongside international coaches.

Athletes involved with the camp are set to come from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kremlev also visited Palestine where he met with the President of the Palestine National Olympic Committee Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub and President of the Palestinian Boxing Federation Mohammad Al-Sahout.

During the visit Kremlev visited some boxing gyms in the country, and agreed with all parties that the Palestinian Government would allocate a place for a boxing centre to be constructed.

Kremlev also donated boxing equipment to young athletes from Palestine.

"Palestine has good potential and capacity for the development of boxing," said Kremlev.

"After talking to young athletes, I see that there are many young people who could become stars in the ring in the future.

"We have to create conditions for them, including more places for training and competitions.

"This should be the main priority on the way to raising new champions."

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Palestine come just after Kremlev visited Israel, where he met the Country's President Isaac Herzog to discuss the development of sport in the country.