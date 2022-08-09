The Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) presented a shield to International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev as it welcomed the official for a visit coinciding with the Arab Boxing for Youth Championships.

EOC President Hesham Hatab and the Board of Directors were present at a meeting with the boxing head at EOC headquarters in Cairo.

International Handball Federation President Hassan Mostafa and Egyptian Boxing Federation President Abdulaziz Ghanim were also in attendance.

At the meeting, Youssef Ali Al-Kazem, President of the Arab Boxing Union, spoke about the organisation of the Arab Boxing for Youth Championships and the cooperation between the Arab nations competing and the IBA.

Kremlev and Al-Kazem then took a tour of the EOC's Olympic Museum.

Egypt's last Olympic boxing medals came at Athens 2004, when Mohamed Elsayed was one of three fighters to reach the podium ©Getty Images

"I would like to congratulate the local boxing federation and Egyptian Olympic Committee with the successful start of the fifth Arab Boxing for Youth Championships," said Kremlev.

"It is an important event for the continent and IBA is happy to support it, especially as a part of the 'Year of Africa' initiative.

"Egypt has a proud boxing history, I am sure that we could organize even bigger international tournaments here in the future."

Approximately 70 athletes from 12 nations competed at the Arab Boxing for Youth Championships.