Stockholm has been chosen to stage the European Esports Federation (EEF) General Assembly on October 29.

Quality Globe Stockholm in the Swedish capital is due to host the ordinary gathering, where votes could be held on changing the organisation's statutes or admitting new members.

Russian participation in esports competitions and the wider EEF community is likely to be discussed in light of the war in Ukraine.

The EEF Board banned Russian participants from competing at this year's European Championships because of the conflict.

Israeli Ido Brosh, who is also an International Esports Federation (IESF) Board member, was elected EEF President late last year.

The organisation was only founded in February 2020 at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Swedish Esports Federation is responsible for putting on the General Assembly ©EEF

"The Annual General Assembly of EEF is one of the pillars that truly sets us apart from other esports organisations," Brosh said.

"Via a democratic platform for exchange, we can determine the future of our movement together while strengthening the bond between our members and between national esports communities within Europe.

"We are grateful to the Swedish Esports Federation for hosting us in Stockholm this year."

The EEF now lists 43 members on its website, including Russia and Belarus.

It began life with 20 members.